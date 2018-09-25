Tuesday, September 25 is National Voter Registration Day and there are several voter registration events going on in the Triad to help future voters. If you're not registered to vote, here's a handy guide for how to register.

Here's a breakdown of how to register to vote

You can register to vote by mail in North Carolina by printing a copy of the National Voter Registration Form, filling it out, and mailing it to your local election office. You can also register to vote in person if you prefer.

In-person voter registration

Who can vote?

To register in North Carolina you must:

  • be a citizen of the United States
  • be a resident of North Carolina and the county in which you live for at least 30 days prior to the election
  • be 18 years of age by the day of the next general election
  • have your rights of citizenship restored if you have been convicted of a felony
  • not be registered or vote in any other county or state

By-mail voter registration

  • Print and fill out the National Voter Registration Form.
  • Box 6 - ID Number: Provide your North Carolina driver's license number, or North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles ID number. If you do not have a driver's license, then list the last four digits of your Social Security number.
  • Box 7 - Choice of Party: North Carolina does NOT require that you register with a party to participate in partisan primary elections. If you do not affiliate with a party you may choose the party primary you wish to vote in. If you choose to register with a party you can only vote in that party's primary.
  • Box 8 - Race or Ethnic Group: You are required by the Federal Voting Rights Act to fill in this box. However, your application will not be rejected if you fail to do so.
  • Review the "Who can vote?" section above and check that you're eligible.
  • Sign the form.
  • Send the completed form to your local election official. To register by mail, the form must be received by Friday, October 12.

Military and overseas voters

  • Active-duty military, their families, and voters living outside the US can register to vote and request their absentee ballot using the Federal Post Card Application (FPCA). To do so:
  • Fill out the Federal Post Card Application (FPCA) or download a copy. Your election official may have questions, so please provide an email address or phone number where they can reach you.
  • Send the application to your election official.
  • It is never too early to submit an FPCA! Please do so as soon as possible. You can look up recommended mailing dates by country and region.
  • When your ballot arrives, read it carefully and follow the instructions to complete it and return it.
  • States begin mailing absentee ballots at least 45 days before Election Day. If you haven't received your ballot by 30 days before Election Day, contact your local election office.
  • If after submitting your FPCA, your ballot does not arrive, contact your election official first. Then:
  • You can still vote using the Federal Write-In Absentee Ballot (FWAB). Print, sign, and mail your FWAB to your local election office.
  • If you mail an FWAB and then receive your regular absentee ballot, you should complete and mail your absentee ballot also. Election officials will ensure that only one ballot is counted.
  • The Federal Voting Assistance Program – FVAP.gov offers additional information on military and overseas voting in North Carolina.

Check your voter registration status

Dates and deadlines

  • Election day is Tuesday, November 6.
  • The deadline for registering to vote by mail is Friday, October 12.
  • The deadline to register to vote in person is Saturday, November 3.

North Carolina election contact information

Address:

  • State Board of Elections
  • Third floor, 430 N. Salisbury St.
  • Raleigh, NC 27603

Phone Number:

(919) 814-0700

List of Triad-area events for National Voter Registration Day

LIVE UNITED! National Voter Registration Day

  • Alamance Community College (Dillingham Campus), 1304 Plaza Drive, Burlington. Lasts from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • May Memorial Library, 342 South Spring Street, Burlington. Lasts from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

National Voter Registration Day at UNC Greensboro

  • Elliott University Center, 507 Stirling Street, Greensboro. Begins Monday at 10 a.m. and ends Thursday at 4 p.m.

    National Voter Registration Day Block Party

    • 3441 Patterson Avenue, Winston-Salem. Lasts from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    National Voter Registration Day at Wake Forest University

    • 1834 Wake Forest Road, Winston-Salem. Begins at 9 a.m.

    Your Voice is Your Vote at Jonesville Public Library

    • 560 Winston Road, Jonesville. Begins at 9 a.m.

      For a nationwide list and map of National Voter Registration Day events, you can check out the National Voter Registration Day website.

