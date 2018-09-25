Tuesday, September 25 is National Voter Registration Day and there are several voter registration events going on in the Triad to help future voters. If you're not registered to vote, here's a handy guide for how to register.

Here's a breakdown of how to register to vote

You can register to vote by mail in North Carolina by printing a copy of the National Voter Registration Form, filling it out, and mailing it to your local election office. You can also register to vote in person if you prefer.

In-person voter registration

You can also register to vote in person. The deadline to register to vote in person is Saturday, November 3. Contact your local election office for information on when and where to register to vote.

Learn more by visiting the State Board of Elections for North Carolina or contacting your local election official.

Who can vote?

To register in North Carolina you must:

be a citizen of the United States

be a resident of North Carolina and the county in which you live for at least 30 days prior to the election

be 18 years of age by the day of the next general election

have your rights of citizenship restored if you have been convicted of a felony

not be registered or vote in any other county or state

By-mail voter registration

Print and fill out the National Voter Registration Form.

Box 6 - ID Number: Provide your North Carolina driver's license number, or North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles ID number. If you do not have a driver's license, then list the last four digits of your Social Security number.

Box 7 - Choice of Party: North Carolina does NOT require that you register with a party to participate in partisan primary elections. If you do not affiliate with a party you may choose the party primary you wish to vote in. If you choose to register with a party you can only vote in that party's primary.

Box 8 - Race or Ethnic Group: You are required by the Federal Voting Rights Act to fill in this box. However, your application will not be rejected if you fail to do so.

Review the "Who can vote?" section above and check that you're eligible.

Sign the form.

Send the completed form to your local election official. To register by mail, the form must be received by Friday, October 12.

Military and overseas voters

Active-duty military, their families, and voters living outside the US can register to vote and request their absentee ballot using the Federal Post Card Application (FPCA). To do so:

Fill out the Federal Post Card Application (FPCA) or download a copy. Your election official may have questions, so please provide an email address or phone number where they can reach you.

Send the application to your election official.

It is never too early to submit an FPCA! Please do so as soon as possible. You can look up recommended mailing dates by country and region.

When your ballot arrives, read it carefully and follow the instructions to complete it and return it.

States begin mailing absentee ballots at least 45 days before Election Day. If you haven't received your ballot by 30 days before Election Day, contact your local election office.

If after submitting your FPCA, your ballot does not arrive, contact your election official first. Then:

You can still vote using the Federal Write-In Absentee Ballot (FWAB). Print, sign, and mail your FWAB to your local election office.

If you mail an FWAB and then receive your regular absentee ballot, you should complete and mail your absentee ballot also. Election officials will ensure that only one ballot is counted.

The Federal Voting Assistance Program – FVAP.gov offers additional information on military and overseas voting in North Carolina.

Check your voter registration status

You can look up your voter registration record and verify that your information is correct using North Carolina's voter registration lookup tool.

Dates and deadlines

Election day is Tuesday, November 6.

The deadline for registering to vote by mail is Friday, October 12.

The deadline to register to vote in person is Saturday, November 3.

North Carolina election contact information

Address:

State Board of Elections

Third floor, 430 N. Salisbury St.

Raleigh, NC 27603

Phone Number:

(919) 814-0700

List of Triad-area events for National Voter Registration Day

LIVE UNITED! National Voter Registration Day

Alamance Community College (Dillingham Campus), 1304 Plaza Drive, Burlington. Lasts from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

May Memorial Library, 342 South Spring Street, Burlington. Lasts from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

National Voter Registration Day at UNC Greensboro

Elliott University Center, 507 Stirling Street, Greensboro. Begins Monday at 10 a.m. and ends Thursday at 4 p.m.

National Voter Registration Day Block Party

3441 Patterson Avenue, Winston-Salem. Lasts from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

National Voter Registration Day at Wake Forest University

1834 Wake Forest Road, Winston-Salem. Begins at 9 a.m.

Your Voice is Your Vote at Jonesville Public Library

560 Winston Road, Jonesville. Begins at 9 a.m.

For a nationwide list and map of National Voter Registration Day events, you can check out the National Voter Registration Day website.

