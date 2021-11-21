How your morning commute could be the key to better workdays

A new study from Dartmouth found that the quality of your drive into work can actually affect your productivity.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Your morning commute could be the key to better workdays.

Let's connect the dots.

Whether it's standstill traffic or a drive that's way too long, most people have some complaints about their commute to the office.

You may dread the drive even more after working from home. And it turns out a bad commute can follow you around for the rest of the day.

A new study from Dartmouth found that the quality of your drive into work can actually affect your productivity.

Traffic leads to stress, anxiety, and frustration and that, researchers say, is hard to shake once you reach your destination.

So how do you beat that red light rage? The obvious answer is to give yourself more time. Leave the house early, and at a consistent time each day so that you have more wiggle room when traffic takes a turn.

Experts say it's also a matter of mindset. Try to think of your commute as "me time" and give yourself something to look forward to like a favorite podcast or music you love. That way extra time in traffic turns into extra time for yourself.

