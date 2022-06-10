'The kids will get to experience more opportunities' | HPU donates bus to High Point Housing Authority

Several students shared their excitement about new opportunities they can experience with the bus.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point University unveiled a 14-passenger bus to the High Point Housing Authority at their reveal event this past Wednesday.

The organization plans to shuttle community members and support their programs focused on youth with the new bus.

High Point Housing Authority CEO Angela McGill said the bus is "a huge blessing."

The bus makes the program's first one with a wheelchair lift.

"With this donation, we can expand our programs to more youth in the community, especially ones with disabilities," McGill said.

High school junior Cristina Martinez is enthusiastic about how the bus will play a role in the High Point community.

“When I first saw the bus, I said, ’This is so pretty and neat inside,’” Martinez said. “I’m really excited for all the camps and programs we’ll be able to go to because of HPU’s donation.”