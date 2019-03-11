HIGH POINT, N.C. — HPU hosted their annual Lego showcase on Saturday at the HPU Community Center on Mall Loop Road.

The free event attracted several in the community as university faculty and students helped gear children to learn about science, technology, engineering and math in a fun, interactive environment.

Engineering competitions, machine building, robotics, and free build and storytelling with Legos were all apart of what attendees got a chance to experience at the annual showcase.

“The showcase is an opportunity for the community to experience robotics and engineering in an atmosphere of fun,” says Dr. Shirley Disseler, STEM coordinator and associate professor of elementary and middle grades education. “The ‘Come Build with Us’ motto is truly what the HPU event encompasses.”

