High Point University remembers Colin Powell, who delivered 2014 commencement address

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point University is remembering the life of former U.S. Secretary of State, Colin Powell.

Powell died Monday at the age of 84 due to complications from COVID-19, according to his family. He was fully vaccinated.

Powell served on HPU's National Board of Advisors and delivered HPU's 2014 Commencement address.

“General Powell was a dear friend and a treasured American,” HPU President Dr. Nido Qubein said. “His service and dedication to our country reflected the values we celebrate at High Point University. His influence on me and his impact on our institution have been significant and lasting. I will miss my work with him on our National Board of Advisors and beyond.”

During General Powell’s 2014 Commencement speech, he shared words of wisdom with students, including:

“Find that which you love doing and that which you do well. When you put those two together, you have put into place the roadmap for a successful and satisfying life.”

“As you go through life, listen to the other side. Have your eyes and your ears and your heart open to counterviews so we can get back what makes this country great in the political sense – the ability to compromise with each other and not just freeze ourselves on a spectrum of political desire from the right or from the left.”