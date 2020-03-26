HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point University student has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a press release sent to parents, students, faculty and staff, the university stated:

"We are notifying you that the university was informed by health officials that a student who is currently at home in isolation and out-of-state has tested positive for COVID-19. Unfortunately this is something colleges in our area are experiencing, including at least four other Triad universities."

According to the university, Public health officials are now in the process of contacting those who were in close contact with the student, who was last on campus March 23.

HPU says the student had limited exposure to public areas and did not visit university dining locations at that time.

The release ended urging that everyone protect themselves against the COVID-19 virus.

"We encourage you to continue safeguarding yourself against COVID-19 and following all orders issued by the CDC and other leading health officials, such as maintaining physical distance from others and not leaving home unless necessary."

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

RELATED: Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 2-1-1 or 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

