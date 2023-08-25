Huffine Mill Road closed after crash with serious injuries

Police said Huffine Mill Rd. is closed between Mt. Zion St. and Penry Rd.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Huffine Mill Road is closed after a crash with serious injuries Friday.

Greensboro police said Huffine Mill Rd. is closed between Mt. Zion St. and Penry Rd, and Nealtown Rd is closed at Canton Ave.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.

