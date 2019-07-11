GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police say someone was shot during an aggravated assault on Huffman Street near Boyd Street.

Officers were called to the area around 12:45 p.m. Thursday. They say the male victim has been transferred to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Police say the suspect vehicle is described as a silver newer model Nissan Altima with a 30-day tag. The vehicle was last seen on Highway 29 going in an unknown direction. Police say there's nothing that indicates this was a drive-by shooting, but they are looking for a suspect who drove off.

The investigation is ongoing.

