Large donation to food bank helps feed Triad families

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thanks to a Triad business, more families will know where their next meal is coming from.
Modern Automotive donated $150,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank for the holiday season.
Eric Aft, CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank, said it's important for food banks to be prepared as the new year approaches.
"I think everybody is looking forward to the change of years but, you know, with a moratorium on evictions underway and also some other challenges that some families may face, we know it's going to be difficult, at least the first two months of the year, and we need to be prepared," said Aft.
According to the CEO, more than one in four children deal with food insecurity.
The donation will provide over 1 million meals for Triad families.