WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A huge tree fell across a house in Winston-Salem. The tree fell during a storm Tuesday afternoon.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department said it happened at the house on Bull Run Drive.

Firefighters rescued the two people who were trapped inside the home. The Red Cross is helping the family since they're displaced from their home.

