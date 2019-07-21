JAMESTOWN, N.C. — A huge wedding made its way to a quaint suburb of Jamestown over the weekend.

Festivities for the special Indian wedding started Friday, consisting of cultural and religious ceremonies, along with a contemporary mix and hundreds in people in attendance.

Prakash and Darshana Patel hosted the wedding at his home for his daughter, Ripsi Patel stating that his neighbors and everyone he talked to were very excited about the three days of festivities, which ended with a beautiful wedding.

There was even a portion of South Elk Street that had to be blocked off for the Bharat, a huge party to celebrate the groom's arrival.

