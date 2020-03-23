GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area Saturday evening.

Public Information Officer Ron Glenn said officers found a person's skeletal remains in a wooded area near Whitley Way around 5 p.m. Glenn said the officers were searching for a shoplifter when they found the remains.

Glenn didn't have further details about the matter but said the investigation is ongoing.

As soon as we have new information, we will bring you updates in this story.

