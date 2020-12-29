Human remains found in Adams Farm identified as woman who went missing in 2018

The remains were found back in March, but they've now been identified as belonging to Xuan Nguyen.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police say human remains found in the Adams Farm community earlier this year have been identified as a woman who went missing two years ago from her home nearby.

34-year-old Xuan Nguyen was reported missing by her family in September 2018 and was last seen leaving her home. Police found remains a couple miles from Nguyen's home on March 21, 2020.

Police said the remains were identified as belonging to Nguyen this week and her family was notified.

Police said no cause of death has been determined, and there are no signs of foul play or anything suspicious.