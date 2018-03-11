WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WFMY) -- Human remains were found inside of a car following a fire in Winston-Salem Saturday.

According to the Winston-Salem Fire Department, the incident occurred at 4165 Kennison Village Drive.

Officers discovered the remains after extinguishing the car.

The car owner, as well as associated family members, have been accounted for and the identity of the body remains unknown.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY