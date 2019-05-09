EDEN, N.C. — Investigators have identified the human remains of an Eden man who went missing last year.

Eden Police say DNA testing confirmed the remains are those of 52-year-old Timothy Lee Fitzpatrick. His remains were discovered near NC Highway 14 between Meadow Road and Aiken Road on September 17, 2018.

Fitzpatrick was reported missing on July 14, 2018.

Police say the cause of death has yet to be determined and the investigation is ongoing.

RELATED: 74-Year-Old Man Found Dead Inside Greensboro Home With 'Various' Injuries, Police Say

RELATED: Matthew Little faces 15 charges in connection with death of 14-year-old Jonathan Minard in Carroll County

RELATED: Man Found Dead On Winston-Salem Street