x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Human remains investigation underway in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police said they found human remains in a field.
Credit: janifest - stock.adobe.com
A police car rushes to the emergency call with lights turned on

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating after human remains were discovered Thursday afternoon.

Police said it was found in a field along the 2300 block of Winterhaven Lane and Hillcrest Center Drive near the Stratford Road area. They said a person saw what they thought were remains around 3:45 p.m. and called for help. They're still investigating at this time and haven't released any more details about how the body was discovered, or the name of the victim, or how they died at this time. 

If you have any information that could help police call Winston-Salem Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

WFMY News 2 is still working to get more information. 

OTHER TRENDING STORIES

3-year-old girl seriously injured, 2 men killed in Lexington apartment

Man charged nearly a month after woman killed, man injured in Rockingham Co.

Ex-officer cleared in shooting during Breonna Taylor raid

In Other News

Biggest financial regrets:2 wants to Know