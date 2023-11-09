Residents find hundreds of fish dead in southwest Charlotte pond

x
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A disturbing scene was found behind a townhome community in southwest Charlotte.

A large number of dead fish were seen floating in a pond behind the Townhomes at Ayrsley neighborhood on Jackson Pond Drive.

Residents told WCNC Charlotte they saw hundreds of fish washed up along the bank. 

One resident told WCNC Charlotte they are concerned about other wildlife in the area suffering from harmful chemicals in the pond, including birds. 

No cause is known at this time for the dead fish. The Charlotte Fire Department says they did not respond to this incident. WCNC Charlotte will provide more information when it is available.

