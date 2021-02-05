Hundreds of jobs still available for Greensboro teenagers

The Greensboro Police Department found 700 open positions for teenagers to take this summer.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department is working to help teenagers find summer jobs. In March Chief Brian James set out to find 500 open jobs - the department ended up securing 700 positions.

"Really the goal was just to find a way to get teens employed for the summer, give them something to do and put a little money in their pocket," Ron Glenn with the police department said. "And hopefully actually prepare them for future employment - make them viable candidates for the future, show them what it's like to be employed and give them some of the skills they need to be employed."

So far 200 teenagers have been matched through the police department's program and it's possible more have been connected to employers through their website. Positions are open in many industries including landscaping, retail, even jobs with the Greensboro Grasshoppers. For the police department - it's about being there even when there isn't a crime.

"The police department is part of the community - we are working to help the community in number of ways and working to support them, not just when there's an emergency but these are real people who want to live and thrive here as well," Glenn said.