Hundreds of Rockingham Co. educators given COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine at special Sunday clinic

Jason Turner, History teacher at Rockingham County High School, was one of the educators who took advantage of the vaccine clinic.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — On Sunday, hundreds of Rockingham County preK-12 educators from public, private, and charter schools received Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccination.

The vaccination clinic runs from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Rockingham Community College in Reidsville, NC. It's put on by the Rockingham County Division of Public Health Services and Cone Health Annie Penn Hospital with support from UNC Rockingham Health Care.

WFMY News 2 spoke with teachers receiving the vaccine and public health officials about the operation.

"It's very exciting," said Trey Wright, Rockingham County's Public Health Director. "I think a lot of teachers want to go back. This additional layer of security to know they've been vaccinated gives more comfort that we can go back face to face again."

Wright said the county has been allocated 1,170 doses for the vaccination clinic. Educators receive the first dose on Sunday, March 7, and the second dose on March 28. He estimates more than 600 educations will receive the vaccine Sunday.

"I am very grateful, because having our teachers get vaccinated will make people more comfortable around us and hopefully limit the spread of the infection, so we can get the students back in the classroom," Turner said.

Turner said his students are currently operating on a hybrid schedule, attending class in person two days a week and virtual for the remainder of time.

"I have been ready for a very. very long time to have all my students in the classroom 100 percent," Turner said.

North Carolina is currently offering the COVID-19 vaccine to its first three groups: healthcare workers and long-term care staff and residents, anyone age 65 and older, and frontline essential workers.