'It’s a great day'| Hundreds of staff, residents at Pennybyrn get second COVID vaccine dose

450 staff and residents at the retirement and assisted living campus received their second dose of the Moderna COVID vaccine.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Hope is on the way for folks at Pennybyrn.

The retirement and assisted living campus held its second large-scale COVID vaccination clinic Tuesday. About 450 residents and staff received their second shot, and 50-75 staff members got their first.

"We are just extremely grateful and happy to be able to offer this gift to everyone, to be well on our way to having that immunity almost at herd immunity," Vice President Vonda Hollingsworth said.

Hollingsworth said a weight was lifted for residents who've felt shut-in and for the staff who care for them.

"Staff carry a burden, a burden of being the potential carrier to this very frail and elderly population. And so there's always that concern that even if you do everything right that you could bring that virus in. And it would be devastating," Hollingsworth said.

Hollingsworth said Tuesday she believed brighter days are ahead. She said she looks forward to getting back to a sense of normalcy