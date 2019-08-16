GREENSBORO, N.C. — Dog lovers are gathering in Greensboro this weekend. The annual Carolina Cluster Dog Show is happening at the Greensboro Coliseum.

More than 1,000 (very good) dogs are competing to win best in show.

You'll have the opportunity to see some of the rarest breeds in the world, and meet and greet with the owners and their dogs.

Best of all, admission is free with only a small parking fee.

The dog show started today and runs through Sunday, August 18. Events run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

