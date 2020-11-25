Hundreds rush to get COVID tests in Guilford County on the last day before Thanksgiving

Health experts said tests taken Wednesday may not return results by the holiday. They also warn that a negative result doesn't mean everything.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hundreds of people lined up again Wednesday, many rushing to get a coronavirus test the day before Thanksgiving but health officials said it could take several days for results to come back.

"The demand put on the labs that do these tests for us has increased and our turnaround time isn't as quick as it used to be," Cone Health Chief Physician Executive Dr. Bruce Swords said.

People at Guilford County testing locations still saw long waits but some saw fewer people getting tested compared to earlier in the week.

676 people were tested at Cone Health's Green Valley Campus Tuesday. It came after a record of 900 tests were given at the same location the day before.

"We have been testing over 300, 350 individuals at each one of our testing sites," Guilford County Public Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann said.

Swords said those who got tested Tuesday probably won't get results in time for Thanksgiving.

Cone Health's turnaround time for tests averages within a few days but can take up to five days.

"Think about the fact that the majority of these tests are going to the same labs," Vann said, "Right now we're still at two to three days with the commercial lab that we're using."

Vann said the two to three day turnaround has remained steady for the health department but it could increase.

Swords said even a negative test doesn't mean everything.

"It's not a get out of jail free card," Swords said, "Pretend as if they weren't tested, wear a mask and stay physically distant from folks."

He said the safest way to avoid spreading the virus would have been to get tested two weeks ago, quarantine, get a second test this week and then quarantine again.

"That becomes pretty unrealistic for most of us," Swords said.

He said we should all consider whether spending time with people outside our household is really the best choice this year.

Swords said if you do make that choice, spend time outdoors and maintain the Three W's.

He also said you need to be careful when you come back.

"They essentially need to feel like they're quarantining so 100% wear a mask, stay way away from people," Swords said.

Cone Health will close its testing locations on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday. Testing will resume Monday, November 30.

The Guilford County Department of Public Health will be closed on Thanksgiving but will resume testing on Friday.