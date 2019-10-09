RURAL HALL, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found in Rural Hall.

Investigators said on Monday, a hunter discovered a part of a human skeleton in the woods behind 6725 University Parkway in Rural Hall.

On Tuesday, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search of the area. The remains will be sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office to try and identify the body.

Both the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and the Winston-Salem Police Department area reviewing all missing person cases.

If you have any information call the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at 336-727-2112, the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 for English and 336-728-3904 for Spanish.

