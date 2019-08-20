WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Smith-Reynolds Airport in Winston-Salem has had as many wildlife strikes as Charlotte Douglas International.

That's a lot of deer, and they're causing hazards for pilots trying to land there. So, city council is doing something about it. Monday night, they voted to let a group of hunters come eliminate a portion of the deer population. The USDA has been working with them on the issue for a while.

Now trained USDA hunters will come in and kill the animals, to reduce the danger. They say they may even donate the meat to people in need.

