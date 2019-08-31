WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Next month, the USDA's wildlife services will start deer removal at Smith Reynolds Airport in Winston-Salem.

Officers will use suppressed rifles and will work at night to hunt the deer. Deer have been a problem at the airport. A jet taking off hit a deer just a couple of months ago. Fortunately, the pilot was able to abort the takeoff, and no one was hurt. The first of three deer removal operations starts September 9. It will continue through September 20.

RELATED: Hunting At The Airport: Winston-Salem Approves Measure To Fix Wildlife Problem

RELATED: NC Hunting and Fishing License Fees to Increase With New Law

RELATED: VERIFY: Debunking Lyme disease myths