GREENSBORO, N.C. — This weekend, North Carolina's Piedmont Triad is bracing for possible weather impacts from Hurricane Dorian, a Category 4 storm currently forecasted to make landfall anywhere from Florida to the Carolinas.

Duke Energy, the American Red Cross, local businesses, state agencies, and families are among the people keeping a close eye on the hurricane's projected path.

NC Governor Roy Cooper issued a state of emergency Friday which helps farmers harvest crops quickly. Laws are also in effect that prohibit price gouging, which means charging excessive prices during a state of emergency.

North Carolina Emergency Management urged people to use the Labor Day weekend to prepare, writing it's "a perfect time to check emergency kits and ensure your family has a plan in place for when a hurricane hits."

Volunteers in North Carolina with the American Red Cross stopped deploying to Florida as of Friday night because of the increased likelihood that Hurricane Dorian could impact NC, a spokesperson with the American Red Cross Greater Carolinas Region told WFMY News 2 on Saturday.

In Greensboro, the Red Cross has 6 trailers fully-stocked with emergency supplies that are ready for deployment to wherever Hurricane Dorian creates an emergency situation, according to John Hughes, executive director of the American Red Cross Piedmont Triad Chapter.

Prepare your home and yard

Homeowners should prepare their property ahead of possible hurricane-related weather, including securing loose objects, flipping over tables, and securing trash cans, said Scott Saintsing with Outdoor Exposure Tree Company.

Hurricane-related weather could bring lots of rain and wind, which Saintsing says creates perilous conditions where trees could become uprooted and fall down.

Saintsing recommends people inspect trees in their yard and remove any loose branches.

"Proper pruning is the best preventative measure you can take for high winds and storms and things like that to make sure the tree is balanced properly," said Saintsing.

You should also check for signs that a tree might be at high risk of falling during a storm. Warning signs include decay marks, old age, leaves falling earlier than neighboring trees, bugs burrowing in the bark, lack of sap, or root rot.

Duke Energy focused on Florida, but watching the Carolinas closely

Duke Energy has already sent power crews from Midwestern U.S. states to Florida, but has not yet begun staging any crews in North Carolina as of Saturday, Randy Wheeless, spokesperson with Duke Energy told WFMY News 2.

"You may start seeing the staging Monday or Tuesday (in North Carolina)," Wheeless said. "We know it's coming, we just don't know exactly where it's hitting and how hard it will hit there."

Duke Energy has a team of meteorologists monitoring Hurricane Dorian, Wheeless said.

"Right now, our first focus is Florida where it should hit first, but we also know right now it's supposed to come up the coast and hit North Carolina, the Triangle, Triad area."

Wheeless encourages people to stock up on flashlights, batteries, and candles now in case of a power outage.

Duke Energy has an online tool where you can monitor power outages in real time and view the estimated time of restoration.

Stocking up on emergency supplies

On Saturday, customers bought generators at a higher rate than usual at the Lowe's Home Improvement Store in Greensboro on 1703 S 40 Dr., according to manager Kris Wieczorkowski.

"We are getting a lot of calls for the generators here at our store," said Wieczorkowski. "We are getting a lot of online orders about 3 to 4 hours south of the coast areas of people that are going to be coming up here to pick them up, because some of those areas have already sold out of their products."

Shoppers are also purchasing a higher number of flashlights, batteries, tarps and other storm supplies at the Lowe's, said Wieczorkowski.

"They are flying off the shelves a lot faster right now, because I think a lot of people are watching the news and seeing the turn of the storm," said Wieczorkowski.

