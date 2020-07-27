Tropical Storm Isaías moving north-northwest along Florida's east coast; about 200 miles southeast of Jacksonville

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for coastal locations across the First Coast. A Hurricane Watch has been issued for portions of the Carolinas.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Isaías is strengthening slightly while moving north-northwestward just offshore the east-central Florida coast. As of the 5 p.m. National Hurricane Center advisory, it was about 65 miles southeast of Cape Canaveral with 70 mph maximum sustained winds.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for coastal Flagler, coastal St. Johns, coastal Duval, coastal Nassau, coastal Camden, and coastal Glynn counties.

For the First Coast, most of the impacts will be felt just after midnight and into the early Monday morning. Expect the onshore wind to continue and pick up, with wind gusts of 30 mph and some isolated gusts to 60 mph along St. Johns & Flagler counties' coastlines. Surge of 1 - 3 feet holds for those vulnerable spots south of Duval and coastal southeastern Georgia. Stay locked in for any changes to our local impacts forecast, a county-by-county breakdown can be found here.

As far as timing goes, the main impacts for Flagler and St. Johns counties will be between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m. Monday. For Duval County, we'll see the gustiest weather move through between 5 a.m. and 11 a.m. Monday. For the southeastern Georgia coastline, think from between noon and 6 p.m.

The next complete National Hurricane Center advisory will be at 11 p.m.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...

South Santee River, South Carolina to Surf City, North Carolina

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

Sebastian Inlet, Florida to Ocracoke Inlet, North Carolina

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...

Ocracoke Inlet, North Carolina to Watch Hill, Rhode Island

Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

Chesapeake Bay

Tidal Potomac River

Delaware Bay

Long Island and Long Island Sound

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...

Edisto Beach, South Carolina to Cape Fear, North Carolina

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...

Cape Fear to Duck, North Carolina

Pamlico and Albermarle Sounds

In addition to Isaías, Tropical Depression Ten developed off the coast of Africa and has already dissipated. There is also another tropical disturbance behind Isaias, but it's expected to travel in the storm's wake and re-curve out to sea. There will be updates as needed. Stay tuned!

Isaias satellite radar: