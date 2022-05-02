Hurricanes beat Bruins 5-1 in Stanley Cup Playoff series opener

Raanta had 35 saves in his first career postseason start with No. 1 goaltender Frederik Andersen sidelined by injury.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Seth Jarvis and Nino Niederreiter scored second-period goals while Antti Raanta was strong in net to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Boston Bruins 5-1 in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

Raanta had 35 saves in his first career postseason start with No. 1 goaltender Frederik Andersen sidelined by injury. Jarvis and Niederreiter scored roughly two minutes apart to finally break a scoreless tie. Teuvo Teravainen, Vincent Trocheck and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for Carolina.