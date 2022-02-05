Hurricanes claim testy win vs. Bruins, take 2-0 series lead in playoff run

RALEIGH, N.C. — Sebastian Aho and Nino Niederreiter each scored twice and the Carolina Hurricanes overcame the early loss of goalie Antti Raanta to beat the Boston Bruins 5-2 on Wednesday night for a 2-0 lead in the first-round series.

Boston’s David Pastrnak knocked Raanta from the game midway through the first period when he struck the goaltender in the head with a gloved hand as he tried to skate past him. Rookie Pyotr Kochetkov came on in relief of Raanta to finish with 29 saves.