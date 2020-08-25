Feeding up to 700 children | Guilford Child Development's Catering for Kids program collects hydroponic produce for lunches

Up to 17 child care facilities will get lunch in Guilford County on Thursday

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford Child Development's Catering for Kids collected fresh produce grown hydroponically.

Nine varieties of locally grown hydroponic lettuce will be used to help make chicken salad sandwiches and salads, which will go in boxed meals for a Thursday hand out.

17 child care facilities in Guilford County will get meals from Catering for Kids, which operates out of Staley Center in High Point. The organization hands out thousands of breakfast and lunch meals every day to children.

Lunch will be served Thursday morning, August 27, at 6:30 at 2039 Brentwood Street in High Point.