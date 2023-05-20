I-40 E reopens after crash in Forsyth County

All eastbound lanes of I-40 E near Union Cross Road are back open Saturday.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — UPDATE: All lanes are back open.

I-40 E is closed after a crash in Forsyth County Saturday.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, all eastbound lanes of I-40 E are closed near Union Cross Road.

The road is expected to reopen around 1 p.m.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.

