x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

I-40 E reopens after crash in Forsyth County

All eastbound lanes of I-40 E near Union Cross Road are back open Saturday.

More Videos

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — UPDATE: All lanes are back open.

I-40 E is closed after a crash in Forsyth County Saturday.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, all eastbound lanes of  I-40 E are closed near Union Cross Road.

The road is expected to reopen around 1 p.m.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out