GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Three lanes of Interstate 40 East were closed near NC-61 near Whitsett after a crash Tuesday morning. The scene was clear by 9 a.m.

An alert from the North Carolina Department of Transportation said the three left lanes were closed near Exit 138.

The delays began around 7 a.m.

