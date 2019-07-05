CLYDE, N.C. —

All four lanes of Interstate 40 near the Tennessee state lane will be back open before sunrise tomorrow.

It all started at the end of February when rocks, dirt and debris slid onto the interstate during a storm. The slide closed all four lanes of I-40 for five days and has experience off and on closures to fix any problems.

In early April, the project expanded to a wider area around the mudslide to help prevent future slides and interstate closures.

The cleanup and repairs included removing more than 10,000 tons of debris, installing rock anchors, hanging wire mesh, and building a retaining wall at a cost of $2.35 million.

A separate two-year project to rehabilitate the drainage, guard rail, road surface, and pavement markings recently started on I-40 between mile marker 15 and the state line. Short lane closures are expected Mondays through Thursday at various locations.