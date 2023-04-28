x
I-40 W closed in Greensboro after wreck

Police said a lane of I-40 West is closed to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after a crash.
Credit: TheaDesign - stock.adobe.com

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One lane of I-40 W is closed to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive due to a wreck in Greensboro Friday.

Greensboro police said officers are on the scene.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.

This story is developing.

