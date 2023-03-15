x
I-40 west closed after crash in Greensboro

Greensboro police said I-40 west is closed at Randleman Road after a crash.
Credit: Ferenc - stock.adobe.com
Road closed ahead traffic sign on the road with a body part of construction flagger

GREENSBORO, N.C. — I-40 west is closed in Greensboro after a crash Wednesday.

Greensboro police said I-40 west is closed at Randleman Road.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.

