BURLINGTON, N.C. — Two lanes of I-40 West were temporarily shut down near Burlington after an accident Tuesday morning. As of 7 a.m., all lanes were back open.

The Highway Patrol says a call came in around 5:30 and they had Troopers at the scene after a crash. The two right lanes are closed around mile marker 141.

The wreck appeared to be a three-car collision. There's no word on the cause and no major injuries were reported.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users