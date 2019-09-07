BURLINGTON, N.C. — A series of accidents on I-40 West in Burlington caused delays and lane closures Tuesday morning. As of 8:30 a.m., all lanes were back open.

The Highway Patrol says three accidents were reported on the interstate around mile marker 141. The first call came in around 5:30 with Troopers at the scene. The two right lanes are closed around mile marker 141.

The first wreck appeared to be a three-car collision. There's no word on the cause and no major injuries were reported.

The other accidents have also been cleared since.

Our photographer Manning Franks was caught in traffic around the Whitsett area. If you're driving into Greensboro from the east this morning, be prepared for heavy traffic!

