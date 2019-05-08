FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A tractor-trailer caught fire on I-40 West Monday morning, closing down a stretch of the interstate near Lewisville-Clemmons Road in Forsyth County.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 2:45 a.m. near mile marker 184 around the Winston-Salem/Clemmons line. The surrounding stretch of road reopened around 8 a.m.

It's not known what caused the fire, how many vehicles were involved or if there were injuries. Crews were seen cleaning up the wreckage around 5:30 a.m. An hour later, what was left of the tractor-trailer was hauled off.

Tractor-trailer fire on I-40 west in Forsyth County.

WFMY

A tractor-trailer fire on I-40 West in Forsyth County closed a stretch of the highway on Monday morning.

WFMY

