I-40WB closed due to multiple crashes in Greensboro

Greensboro police said several crashes closed down I-40 westbound. All traffic will be diverted to I-85 southbound.
Credit: Ferenc - stock.adobe.com
Road closed ahead traffic sign on the road with a body part of construction flagger

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: ALL lanes have since reopened.

Several crashes closed I-40 westbound in Greensboro Friday, according to police.

Greensboro police said all traffic will be diverted to I-85 southbound.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.

