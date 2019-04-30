Part of I-73 South that was closed last year after a fuel tanker exploded reopened Tuesday. 

A fuel tanker, loaded with 8,500 gallons of gasoline, crashed and caught fire after hitting a patch of ice around 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 13. The accident happened near Exit 97-B and close to the I-85 intersection. 

A fiery tanker crash closed part of I-73 and I-85 in Greensboro Thursday morning for hours. The driver received minor injuries. (Photo: Pinecroft Sedgefield FD)
Photo courtesy Jason Riffey.
Photo courtesy Jason Riffey.
Photo courtesy Jason Riffey.
Photo courtesy Jason Riffey.
Photo from Amanda Van Halem on Facebook.
A bridge/on-ramp on fire over the highway after a crash Thursday morning. Submitted photo.
Photo from Susan L. Jones on Facebook.
Photo from Jessica Clark
Photo from Russell Williams on Twitter
Flames from the crash near the I-73/I-85 interchange
A fiery crash near the I-85, I-40 interchange.
Samantha Money photo
Samantha Money photo
Photo courtesy Christi Thomas
Underneath the bridge after the tanker crash Thursday morning. Stephen McPherson photo.
