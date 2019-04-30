Part of I-73 South that was closed last year after a fuel tanker exploded reopened Tuesday.
A fuel tanker, loaded with 8,500 gallons of gasoline, crashed and caught fire after hitting a patch of ice around 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 13. The accident happened near Exit 97-B and close to the I-85 intersection.
RELATED: I-73 South Bridge Closes This Weekend, Repairs From Fiery Tanker Crash Begin
RELATED: I-73 South Bridge Closing in March for $3.9M Repairs after Tanker Fire
RELATED: Bridge On I-73 Opens Another Lane After Fiery Crash; Full Repair Time Still Up In The Air
RELATED: Could Be 'Weeks, If Not Months' Before I-73 Bridge Over I-85 Is Fully Repaired: NCDOT
RELATED: Fiery Tanker Crash Clean Up Limits Access to I-73 Southbound in Greensboro