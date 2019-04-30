Part of I-73 South that was closed last year after a fuel tanker exploded reopened Tuesday.

A fuel tanker, loaded with 8,500 gallons of gasoline, crashed and caught fire after hitting a patch of ice around 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 13. The accident happened near Exit 97-B and close to the I-85 intersection.

PHOTOS | Driver Escapes Fiery Tanker Crash On I-73 Bridge In Greensboro A fiery tanker crash closed part of I-73 and I-85 in Greensboro Thursday morning for hours. The driver received minor injuries. (Photo: Pinecroft Sedgefield FD) A fiery tanker crash closed part of I-73 and I-85 in Greensboro Thursday morning for hours. The driver received minor injuries. (Photo: Pinecroft Sedgefield FD) Photo courtesy Jason Riffey. A fiery tanker crash closed part of I-73 and I-85 in Greensboro Thursday morning for hours. The driver received minor injuries. (Photo: Pinecroft Sedgefield FD) A fiery tanker crash closed part of I-73 and I-85 in Greensboro Thursday morning for hours. The driver received minor injuries. (Photo: Pinecroft Sedgefield FD) Photo courtesy Jason Riffey. Photo courtesy Jason Riffey. Photo courtesy Jason Riffey. Photo from Amanda Van Halem on Facebook. A bridge/on-ramp on fire over the highway after a crash Thursday morning. Submitted photo. Photo from Susan L. Jones on Facebook. Photo from Jessica Clark A bridge/on-ramp on fire over the highway after a crash Thursday morning. Submitted photo. A bridge/on-ramp on fire over the highway after a crash Thursday morning. Submitted photo. Photo from Russell Williams on Twitter Flames from the crash near the I-73/I-85 interchange A fiery crash near the I-85, I-40 interchange. Samantha Money photo Samantha Money photo Photo courtesy Christi Thomas Underneath the bridge after the tanker crash Thursday morning. Stephen McPherson photo. Underneath the bridge after the tanker crash Thursday morning. Stephen McPherson photo. Underneath the bridge after the tanker crash Thursday morning. Stephen McPherson photo. Underneath the bridge after the tanker crash Thursday morning. Stephen McPherson photo.

