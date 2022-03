Police said drivers should use an alternate route to travel.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A portion of I-840 west is closed. Greensboro police said the off-ramp from I-840 W / 785 N onto I-40 W is closed due to a car crash.

Police said drivers should use an alternate route to travel. The crash occurred Tuesday night.

WFMY News 2 is working to find out if anyone was injured in the crash and how long the exit ramp could be closed.