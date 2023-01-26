1 dead after I-85 crash in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person is dead after a crash on I-85 in Greensboro Thursday.
Officers said only one car was involved.
I-85 northbound was closed near US-421 due to the crash, all lanes are now open.
Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.
The investigation is ongoing.
The road is expected reopen at 4 p.m.
