1 dead after I-85 crash in Greensboro

Greensboro police said a person is dead after a crash on I-85 Thursday.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person is dead after a crash on I-85 in Greensboro Thursday.

Officers said only one car was involved.

I-85 northbound was closed near US-421 due to the crash, all lanes are now open.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.

The investigation is ongoing.

The road is expected reopen at 4 p.m.

