'I always made it my mission to take care of her the best I could' | Brother of woman found dead after High Point standoff speaks out

Blanca Cadavid, a mother of two, was found dead inside a home on West English Road after an hours-long standoff last week. Police say she was killed.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Last week, an hours-long standoff ended with four officers wounded, a woman murdered, and the suspect - shot dead.

Now, WFMY News 2 is learning more about the woman who died in the High Point home on West English Road. Her name was Blanca Cadavid. Medical examiners determined she had been killed eight to ten hours before the discovery of her body.

"She was a very sweet person, a very caring, kind-hearted person," said her brother Jose Cadavid, "I always made it my mission to take care of her the best I could."

Cadavid was hundreds of miles away in New York City, when he got the tragic news: his younger sister had been killed.

"It was a pain that I never felt before," he said, "I was so heartbroken. I was very angry, depressed, sad."

Last week, a standoff between High Point Police and Josue Drumond-Cruz came to an end when officers returned fire, killing him.

Inside the house, officers found Cadavid's body, and two children - alive and physically unharmed.

"Unfortunately, they saw everything - what happened inside of the house with the police, the shootouts and everything," Jose Cadavid said, "I don't think that it has hit them yet...The loss of both of their parents."

He said Drumond-Cruz was his sister's boyfriend and the father of her children. He described the couple's relationship as toxic - a long cycle of domestic violence. A relationship, he says, he tried to help Blanca leave.

"Whenever he would use drugs or get drunk he would hit my sister," Jose said, "She's the type of person that - no matter what - she still loves you and she forgives you and that's what she did. She kept going back to him because she loved him and she always forgave him."

As an NYPD officer himself, Cadavid has responded to many difficult calls.