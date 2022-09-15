'I couldn't get anyone on the phone' | Some GCS parents voice concerns over transportation call center

The transportation call center is designed to answer school bus questions and concerns such as late or missing buses.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Triad students have been back in the classroom for a few weeks now.

And getting back in the groove hasn't been smooth sailing for everyone.

When it comes to problems with transportation, getting questions answered has come with a delay for some parents.

Guilford County parents say they've waited 30 minutes to an hour to get a response from the transportation call center after having issues with bus routes.

The transportation call center is designed to answer school bus questions and concerns such as late or missing buses.

Middle School parent Joanne Brown said the bus never showed up on the first day of school.

Since then, she's had the issue fixed, but it wasn't an easy process when she called the transportation number.

"I couldn't get anyone on the phone at the 800 number or the local number that I've always called. So, I took my students to school, and then I drove to Franklin Blvd Guilford county school bus transportation office. It was at that point that I realized we had been assigned the incorrect bus number," said Brown.

Hyshaunda Gumbs is another middle school parent. She also tried to call the transportation number but had difficulty getting a response.

"The school gave me the number to call transportation I called transportation they never answered. I called the Board of Education they sent me to transportation again and transportation did not give me any answers. So then finally I called the Board of Education," said Gumbs.

News 2 called the transportation number around 1:00 pm and got a quick response back.

Remember though, this was at a time of day when call volume could be much lower since buses aren't currently running at that time.

Guilford County Schools say if you are having trouble getting someone to answer the transportation hotline they recommend parents call their child's school directly.