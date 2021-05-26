'I didn't think we'd be able to walk across the stage' | GCS seniors graduate after year filled with remote learning and uncertainty

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools kicked off its graduation ceremonies Wednesday.
After a year filled with remote learning, isolation, and uncertainty, many students say walking across the stage will be especially meaningful.
Most thought they would have to do drive-through celebrations.
"It was iffy, I didn't think we were going to be able to walk across the stage and have a face-to-face graduation but I'm really blessed and excited we get to experience it," Aniya Black said. She graduated from UNCG Middle College.
"No I thought it was going be like last year where we had another drive-through," Mackenzie Rider said. "We just got out of the car, we were given our diploma and were on our way."
But no carpool this time. Family's lined up some masked up, to get into the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse for the ceremonies.
Many say making it through the past year is an accomplishment in and of itself.
"Gosh it is amazing because this past year was really rough on everyone doing online schooling and if you chose to come back it was only like the last two months," Rider added.
"Online school was tough, I'm pretty sure for everybody especially me so finally getting to this moment is like you did it, you made it," Olivia Jackson said.
Valedictorian Anna Katherine Moore teared up during her speech thanking her family, and recognizing how lucky she is to celebrate in-person.
"My cousin didn't have that luxury so I was really happy to have my family there."
New challenges will come with new college adventures ahead. But for now - a moment to pause after tackling senior year in the middle of a global pandemic.
"There's still nervousness of course for what's coming in the future but for now there's just a peace I don't think I've ever had before," Moore said.
Over the course of the graduation season more than 5,700 graduates will receive diplomas.
More graduations to come this week!
Wednesday, May 26
Site: Coliseum Fieldhouse
8:30 a.m. Early College at Guilford
11:30 a.m. Greensboro College Middle College
2:30 p.m. The Middle College at UNCG
5:30 p.m. The Middle College at Bennett
Thursday, May 27
Site: Coliseum Fieldhouse
8:30 a.m. Middle College at GTCC Greensboro
11:30 a.m. Middle College at GTCC Jamestown
2:30 p.m. Middle College at GTCC High Point
5:30 p.m. Kearns Academy
Friday, May 28
Site: Coliseum Fieldhouse
8:30 a.m. The Academy at Smith
11:30 a.m. STEM Early College at N.C. A&T
2:30 p.m. The Middle College at N.C. A&T