'I didn't think we'd be able to walk across the stage' | GCS seniors graduate after year filled with remote learning and uncertainty

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools kicked off its graduation ceremonies Wednesday.



After a year filled with remote learning, isolation, and uncertainty, many students say walking across the stage will be especially meaningful.

Most thought they would have to do drive-through celebrations.

"It was iffy, I didn't think we were going to be able to walk across the stage and have a face-to-face graduation but I'm really blessed and excited we get to experience it," Aniya Black said. She graduated from UNCG Middle College.

"No I thought it was going be like last year where we had another drive-through," Mackenzie Rider said. "We just got out of the car, we were given our diploma and were on our way."

But no carpool this time. Family's lined up some masked up, to get into the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse for the ceremonies.

Many say making it through the past year is an accomplishment in and of itself.

Congrats @MidCollegeUNCG graduates! Of the graduates, 13 graduated Summa Cum Laude (4.5 or higher weighted GPA), 20 Magna Cum Laude (4.0 – 4.49 weighted GPA) & 10 Cum Laude (3.5 – 3.99 Weighted GPA). 28 grads are NC Academic Scholars (3.5+ unweighted GPA). #GCSGradsSoar21 pic.twitter.com/ZIxZgKJQ6E — Guilford Co. Schools (@GCSchoolsNC) May 26, 2021

"Gosh it is amazing because this past year was really rough on everyone doing online schooling and if you chose to come back it was only like the last two months," Rider added.

"Online school was tough, I'm pretty sure for everybody especially me so finally getting to this moment is like you did it, you made it," Olivia Jackson said.

Valedictorian Anna Katherine Moore teared up during her speech thanking her family, and recognizing how lucky she is to celebrate in-person.

"My cousin didn't have that luxury so I was really happy to have my family there."

New challenges will come with new college adventures ahead. But for now - a moment to pause after tackling senior year in the middle of a global pandemic.

"There's still nervousness of course for what's coming in the future but for now there's just a peace I don't think I've ever had before," Moore said.

Over the course of the graduation season more than 5,700 graduates will receive diplomas.

More graduations to come this week!

Wednesday, May 26

Site: Coliseum Fieldhouse

8:30 a.m. Early College at Guilford

11:30 a.m. Greensboro College Middle College

2:30 p.m. The Middle College at UNCG

5:30 p.m. The Middle College at Bennett

Thursday, May 27

Site: Coliseum Fieldhouse

8:30 a.m. Middle College at GTCC Greensboro

11:30 a.m. Middle College at GTCC Jamestown

2:30 p.m. Middle College at GTCC High Point

5:30 p.m. Kearns Academy

Friday, May 28

Site: Coliseum Fieldhouse

8:30 a.m. The Academy at Smith

11:30 a.m. STEM Early College at N.C. A&T