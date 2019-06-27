GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro family says they no longer feel safe in their own home.

Someone broke into their home on Hamden Drive while they slept Tuesday morning, took the car keys, then the car.

Ramine Ettefgah says he woke up Tuesday to find things out of place.

"I saw that that door to the garage was wide open, and the garage door was wide open," siad Ettefgah.

He didn't think much of it until his brother asked if his daughter Danielle was still around since he didn't see her car.

"And I'm like her keys. I remember seeing them on the counter. I didn't see them. I said, 'It's been stolen.'"

It's a situation all too common for this family.

Back in November of 2017, Ettefgah says cars were stolen from his home three times in two days.

They turned up just a few streets over.

This time, it wasn't much different.

"Soon as I walk in the house, my daughter says, 'Hey listen your buddy just called he's found the car. It's right around where you said it would be,'" said Ettefgah.

He never expected what happened next.

"He was in the car asleep! I know it’s like no way," said Ettefgah.

When police get there, they walk up to the car, but the suspect wakes up and drives off as Ettefgah watches on in disbelief.

Police and K-9 units go after the suspect. He manages to get away, but not before hitting another car and two fences.

"Half an hour later the dog comes back and they're like well we have a shirt and that's it," said Ettefgah.

The thought of the suspect still out there doesn't sit well with Ettefgah.

In addition to putting alarm sensors on his windows, Ettfgah says he's installing more outdoor cameras and lights.

In the meantime, Greensboro Crimestoppers is hoping you recognize the suspects in this week's case or from the crimes back in 2017.

Greensboro Crime Stoppers

If you recognize them, call 336-373-1000 or text the keyword badboyz and then your tip to 274637.