'I finally have a voice, I couldn't be more proud': Triad families watch historic inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris is the first woman, first Black and South Asian person to be sworn in as Vice President in the nation's history.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Eyes were glued to their television screens across the world, the nation, and here in the Triad as millions watched the Inauguration ceremony for the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden, and his Vice President Kamala Harris.

The former California senator took the oath of office Wednesday and was followed moments later by President Joe Biden.

Harris is now the Vice President of the United States, a position only held by men until now.

She is also the first Black woman and the first person of South Asian descent to hold that office.

Harris was sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the first woman of color on the highest court.

Harris took her oath of office on a Bible that once belonged to Thurgood Marshall, the first African-American Supreme Court justice.

Harris' rise to the second-highest office in the land has inspired many women like her, both young and old. A Greensboro woman watched the inauguration with her family.

"To see her and Biden, at one point side-by-side on stage, going against each other for the same position. For him to reach back and select her and she's still able to walk into this White House. That to me, as a woman, as a person of color, it just gives me so much hope and shows how far we're coming, and how much gains we're making in such a short time," Brittney Dennis said. Dennis is a wife, mom of two, and an educator in Guilford County.

Dennis who graduated from NC A&T University had planned to travel to Washington D.C. for the inauguration but that didn't pan out due to growing COVID-19 concerns and the high state of security following the U.S. Capitol attack earlier this month.

However, she said she was still filled with joy to witness history being made on television, right in the comfort of her home.

"I just feel like this is a win for so many. She's a catalyst for so many things and so many doors that have been shut. I couldn't be more proud," Dennis said.

Dennis also shares a connection with Harris which they both hold dear and close to their hearts. Both are members of the 'Illustrious' Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, which is the first black sorority. They also attended an HBCU

"Her story is so inspirational because it just feels like it's a redemption story. It feels like it's giving us hope and she represents so many great things to so many people," she said.

She's excited her son is growing up to see people like him in places of power. He had just turned a year old when the first black president, Barack Obama, left office.

"I'm so proud and I'm still inspired and I feel that I can lead one day too," said five-year-old Britton Dennis.

Dennis who herself became emotional at different parts of the ceremony said she was also encouraged by President Biden's message of togetherness.