MEBANE, N.C. — Some people who live in Mebane say they're finding an unusual amount of nails and screws in their tires. Almost a dozen neighbors in subdivisions near NC-119 reported damaged or flat tires from sharp objects like nails and screws on the road.

They say city-wide construction is to blame. Those who have had to fix or replace tires posted their frustrations on Next Door app. Many said the cost of repairing or replacing these tires is putting a puncture their budget.

One neighbor who posted a picture of his flat tire and the screw he found said he has had to change his tires 5 times in the past 2 months.

Another neighbor told WFMY News 2 she now has to pay $600 to replace four tires.One of the luckier neighbors was able to repair her tire.

"I had two nails in one tire, it was my back right tire. Fortunately, I didn't have to replace that tire - my dad helped me patch it up," said Leah King.

The owner of a nearby tire repair shop said that by noon on Friday, three customers had already come in to get their tires repaired or replaced.

"Mebane is just a growing city, growing area in general, and we do have a lot of construction in general in the area and we have seen an uptick in tire repairs due to construction debris nails, screws, things like that," said Will Jackson of Mebane Tire and Automotive.

"If you live in an area that's experiencing a lot of growth, a lot of new construction make sure that you are checking your tires. Most new tires come with tire pressure monitoring systems on them and if you pay attention to them that can save you a lot of money and a lot of damage," he added.

A representative with the city of Mebane said neighbors need to report the problem so they can get construction company crews to sweep up those areas more diligently.

Unfortunately, most insurance plans do not cover random flat tires and blowouts, except if it leads to vehicle damage.