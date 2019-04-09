WILMINGTON, N.C. — Wrightsville beach is preparing for Hurricane Dorian.

Beachgoers were seen Tuesday soaking in the last bit of sun, before mandatory evacuations for residents and visitors start Wednesday morning at 8 a.m.

UNC Wilmington closed campus at 5 p.m. Tuesday ahead of its mandatory evacuation.

Some students say they have PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) from Hurricane Florence last year, that closed the University down for a month.

"I definitely think I have a little bit of PTSD from it, it's more of the not knowing what's going to happen and the waiting that's getting a lot of us."

Anna Katherine Carey said a lot of UNCW students are feeling the same way.

"Lots of memories coming back, lots of the anxiety feelings."

Becky Paige and her husband walked along Wrightsville Beach Tuesday, deciding if they should leave or stay.

"They do say if you stay it's scary but we don't really want to leave our home."

Paige said Hurricane Florence forced them out for too long.

"13 days, we couldn't get back."