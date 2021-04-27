'I heard a big boom' | Family was inside when car crashed into Greensboro restaurant

A car slammed through the wall at La Bamba on Gate City Boulevard. The Phipps family was there with nine other family members including several children.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are investigating after a car slammed into a Greensboro restaurant over the weekend.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Sunday when Police said the driver turned off of Florida Street near the intersection with Gate City Boulevard and into the parking lot of La Bamba Mexican Restaurant.

Investigators said the driver could not slow down because of a mechanical problem and ran into one of the restaurant's walls.

"I heard a big boom," Justin Phipps said, "I thought it was a bomb."

Phipps along with 11 other family members was inside the restaurant at the time. He said the car came in right behind their table and the impact sent his wife, Taylor Phipps flying across the table.

"All I remember is a big old boom and then I was flying across the table. I really think that I blacked out," Taylor Phipps said.

The Phipps said the air was dark and filled with dust as they realized they were surrounded by debris. The family tried to figure out what hit them and make sure everyone was ok. Several children under the age of 10 were with them, including the Phipps' one-year-old son.

"I literally thought we were going to be dead by the end of it," Justin Phipps said, "Because I didn't know if the building was coming down."

Once they located everyone, the family went outside. In the parking lot, they realized it was the car that caused the crash.

"My life was in that guy's hands because if he would've kept going, it would've killed us," Taylor Phipps said.

Phipps went to the hospital to get checked out and said she has no broken bones.

The family is grateful all injuries were minor but are trying to deal with the mental toll the crash took.

"There's not words, especially when you've got a little baby, to describe the torture. Definitely torture," Taylor Phipps said.

The restaurant is closed and awaiting inspection. The owner told WFMY News 2's Grace Holland he hopes to open as soon as possible but he's not sure if or when that will happen.

Taylor Phipps is a former La Bamba employee and close friends with the owner.

"It's gonna be a long process for him. Just like it is for us. I hate it for him, he's a good guy, he really is," Justin Phipps said.

The Phipps said they will return as customers but probably won't dine in anywhere, anytime soon.

Greensboro Police said the crash is still under investigation but charges have not been filed against the driver.

The Phipps want to remind other drivers that what you do behind the wheel can have big consequences.

"Anybody’s family could’ve been there. Not just our family, not just our kids so (be) safe driving," Taylor Phipps said.